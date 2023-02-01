Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.49.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOLD. Raymond James raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price objective (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $276,056,000 after acquiring an additional 15,102,968 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $175,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $308,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102,178 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

