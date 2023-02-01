Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Baxter International worth $59,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,431,000 after acquiring an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 497,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,781,000 after buying an additional 179,001 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth $11,373,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,615,000 after buying an additional 158,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 185,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,999,000 after buying an additional 104,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

BAX stock opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.58%.

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

