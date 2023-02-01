Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW3) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW3 – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €85.05 ($92.45) and last traded at €85.15 ($92.55). Approximately 61,722 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €86.25 ($93.75).
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of €82.20 and a 200 day moving average of €75.54.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.
