Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965,418 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,343,440,000 after purchasing an additional 292,766 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,779,000 after purchasing an additional 725,606 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,648,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after buying an additional 25,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,465,000 after buying an additional 363,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.8 %

BDX opened at $252.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

