BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.14

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 535409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.60 and a beta of 1.55.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

