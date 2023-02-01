Benchmark Lowers VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) to Hold

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

Shares of VNRX opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.79. VolitionRx has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.30.

Insider Activity at VolitionRx

VolitionRx ( NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 15,452.74% and a negative return on equity of 350.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other VolitionRx news, insider Jacob Vincent Micallef acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 188,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,301.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Martin Charles Faulkes purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,637,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,842.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob Vincent Micallef acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 188,392 shares in the company, valued at $433,301.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 106,489 shares of company stock valued at $228,812. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VolitionRx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in VolitionRx by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

