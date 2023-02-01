Berenberg Bank Increases Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target to GBX 546

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($6.67) to GBX 546 ($6.74) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.30) to GBX 535 ($6.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 564 ($6.97) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($5.99) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 521.43 ($6.44).
Aviva Price Performance
LON AV opened at GBX 455.70 ($5.63) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The firm has a market cap of £12.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,569.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 447.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 429.08.
Insider Activity at Aviva
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Read More
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.