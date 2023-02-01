Berenberg Bank Increases Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target to GBX 546

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($6.67) to GBX 546 ($6.74) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.30) to GBX 535 ($6.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 564 ($6.97) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($5.99) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 521.43 ($6.44).

LON AV opened at GBX 455.70 ($5.63) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The firm has a market cap of £12.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,569.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 447.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 429.08.

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.58) per share, with a total value of £5,482.76 ($6,771.35).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

