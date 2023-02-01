Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €45.95 ($49.95) and last traded at €45.75 ($49.73). Approximately 853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.55 ($49.51).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $456.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft provides engineering services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics. The Digital Engineering segments designs vehicle components for interior, exterior, powertrain, chassis, or body, as well as the development of complete vehicles, including numerical analysis.

