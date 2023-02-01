Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives $107.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.86.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Citigroup raised Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $137.50 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.
In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,804.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TECH stock opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $113.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.92.
Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $269.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.
Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.
