Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.27

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $2.24. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 26,617 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and economic solutions to the food and livestock industry. It offers biological, mechanical, and thermal processes on livestock waste. The company eliminates ammonia emissions, as well as greenhouse gases, odors and other harmful air emissions through its patented and proprietary waste management technologies and technology platform.

