BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $23,744.69 or 0.99966821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $160.44 million and approximately $50.37 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

