Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits Market Cap of $288.37 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $16.47 or 0.00071263 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $288.37 million and $7.06 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00194573 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00044277 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002000 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.