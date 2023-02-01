Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $250.56

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001977 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $250.56 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00194741 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00071263 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00043997 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001150 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

