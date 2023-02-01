Bitcoin SV Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.04 or 0.00182714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $810.02 million and $36.47 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,010.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.47 or 0.00566986 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00049292 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000685 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
