Bitgert Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23.65 Million (BRISE)

Bitgert (BRISE) traded 65.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Bitgert has a total market cap of $238.81 million and approximately $23.65 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitgert token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitgert has traded 61.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitgert Token Profile

Bitgert’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. Bitgert’s official website is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitgert Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitgert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

