Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.50

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.28, with a volume of 71298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group Trading Up 4.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.32. The stock has a market cap of C$315.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$95.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$73.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4528908 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Stein sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$35,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 829,436 shares in the company, valued at C$3,815,405.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,204 shares of company stock valued at $22,741 and have sold 15,800 shares valued at $73,526.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.