BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 20,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 129.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $6,955,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $759.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $831.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $725.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $678.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.50%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,935 shares of company stock valued at $44,866,323 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

