BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Shares Sold by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000.

Shares of INMU opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38. BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

