Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,156,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51,453 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Blackstone worth $96,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $138.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average is $90.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,264,939 shares of company stock valued at $171,315,596. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.