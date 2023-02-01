Blake D. Moret Sells 1,700 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.11. 1,093,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $139.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. PTC had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $507.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on PTC from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PTC from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.56.
PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.
