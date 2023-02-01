Blake D. Moret Sells 1,700 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.11. 1,093,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $139.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. PTC had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $507.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 14.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in PTC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in PTC by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in PTC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in PTC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on PTC from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PTC from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.56.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.