Blankinship & Foster LLC Has $8.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Blankinship & Foster LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VBR stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.89. 78,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,247. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $181.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.