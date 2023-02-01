Blankinship & Foster LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Blankinship & Foster LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,106 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 10.5% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $21,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,770. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
- Old Dominion Freight Line Driving To New Highs
- AMD Results Are No Reason To Buy Semiconductors… Yet
- Institutions are Buying up Procter & Gamble Shares, Should you?
- How Do Lawsuits Affect Johnson & Johnson’s Stock Price?
- Has The Salesforce Turnaround Begun?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.