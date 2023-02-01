Blankinship & Foster LLC Sells 5,737 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Blankinship & Foster LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,217,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,658,000 after purchasing an additional 498,941 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,048,000 after buying an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,393,000 after buying an additional 618,845 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,661,000.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.66. The company had a trading volume of 313,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.49. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $105.92.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.241 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

