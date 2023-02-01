BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 137.53% from the company’s previous close.

FDMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $21.05 on Monday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $681.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98.

Insider Activity at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.06. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 5,331.88%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $136,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,564.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $136,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,564.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 10,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $218,306.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,902,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,101,546.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,832 shares of company stock worth $1,131,936 in the last 90 days. 11.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 677,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 44,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.