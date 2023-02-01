BNB 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $454.09 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $308.95 or 0.01337500 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion and $454.09 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,901,448 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,901,515.88482192 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 310.15678782 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1171 active market(s) with $438,193,574.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

