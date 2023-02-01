BNB 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $454.09 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $308.95 or 0.01337500 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion and $454.09 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,901,448 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,901,515.88482192 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 310.15678782 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1171 active market(s) with $438,193,574.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.