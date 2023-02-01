Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113,077 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Citigroup by 169.0% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 30.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on C shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.42.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.0 %

Citigroup Announces Dividend

NYSE:C traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $51.70. 4,180,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,384,617. The stock has a market cap of $100.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.81. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

