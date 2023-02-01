Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,064 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.3% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $41,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,843 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %
UNP stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.41. 306,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,337. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.
Union Pacific Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark cut their target price on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Union Pacific (UNP)
- Old Dominion Freight Line Driving To New Highs
- AMD Results Are No Reason To Buy Semiconductors… Yet
- Institutions are Buying up Procter & Gamble Shares, Should you?
- How Do Lawsuits Affect Johnson & Johnson’s Stock Price?
- Has The Salesforce Turnaround Begun?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.