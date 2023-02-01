Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Purchases Shares of 170,456 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 170,456 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,996,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 278,547 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,579,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,649 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 62.5% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,445 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 0.7 %

AXP traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.67. 677,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,727. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.29. The company has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.