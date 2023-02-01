Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Purchases Shares of 170,456 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 170,456 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,996,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 278,547 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,579,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,649 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 62.5% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,445 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.
American Express Stock Down 0.7 %
AXP traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.67. 677,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,727. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.29. The company has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
American Express Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.
Insider Activity at American Express
In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.
