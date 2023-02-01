Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Reduces Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 243,843 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $32,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of LIN traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.19. The stock had a trading volume of 342,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.22. The company has a market cap of $161.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $347.60.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.69.

About Linde

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

