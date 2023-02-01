Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 25,000 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 2.9% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $89,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.06.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.72. 208,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,898. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.05%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,848 shares of company stock worth $1,567,721. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

