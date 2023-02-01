Boston Family Office LLC Buys 1,308 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $128.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $149.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.08 and its 200-day moving average is $110.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Simon Property Group

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

