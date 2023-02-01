Boston Family Office LLC Buys 427 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.50 and a 200-day moving average of $104.03. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.45 and a 1 year high of $106.27.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

