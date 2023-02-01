Boston Family Office LLC Buys 6,131 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Generac by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Generac by 92.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after acquiring an additional 814,325 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Generac by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,354,000 after buying an additional 211,470 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Generac by 3.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 876,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,216,000 after purchasing an additional 29,916 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Generac from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $119.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $329.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

