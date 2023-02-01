Boston Family Office LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,838 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 356,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 47,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,058.8% in the 3rd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 88,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 80,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 261,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

