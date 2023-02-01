Boston Family Office LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,010 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,442,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,367,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,383,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,745,000 after acquiring an additional 286,345 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,170,000 after purchasing an additional 876,452 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,032,000 after purchasing an additional 256,652 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 704,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,289,000 after purchasing an additional 131,691 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $88.58 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $99.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.21.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

