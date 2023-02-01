Boston Family Office LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $1,268,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 472.3% in the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 11,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $250.03 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $133.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.92 and its 200-day moving average is $257.27.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.60.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

