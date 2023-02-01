Boston Family Office LLC Has $526,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Sysco by 7.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Sysco by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 8.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,129,000 after acquiring an additional 51,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average is $81.18. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

