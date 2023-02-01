Boston Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Diageo by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Diageo by 55.4% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 412.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEO. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.72) to GBX 4,500 ($55.58) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.58) to GBX 4,200 ($51.87) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.17) to GBX 3,600 ($44.46) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.03) to GBX 2,750 ($33.96) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,034.44.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $178.56 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $212.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.17.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

