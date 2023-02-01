Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.08-$7.18 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.82 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.79.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Down 2.3 %

BXP stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,494. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.02. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 1,272.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 210.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.