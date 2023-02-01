Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.86-1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$13.32-13.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.45 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.86-$1.93 EPS.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE BSX traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.83. 11,563,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,332,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.70. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.95.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Boston Scientific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Boston Scientific by 83.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

