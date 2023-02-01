BOX (NYSE:BOX) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.09

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.09 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 1593957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $365,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,288,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,231,091.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 59,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,733,911.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $365,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,288,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,231,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,919 shares of company stock worth $8,753,424 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 32.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 6.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in BOX by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in BOX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

