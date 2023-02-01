Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-$1.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

BDN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.47. 2,525,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,318. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 447.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Brandywine Realty Trust

BDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 215.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 32,164 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 41.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.