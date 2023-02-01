Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.87

Braskem SA ADR (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 394938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.
Braskem Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28.
About Braskem
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.
