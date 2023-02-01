Bridge City Capital LLC Acquires 1,091 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LTC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 9.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 26.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 9.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

In other LTC Properties news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LTC traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,487. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LTC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

