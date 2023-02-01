Bridge City Capital LLC Acquires 614 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Landstar System comprises 1.4% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $26,416,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 774.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 105,141 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 103,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,432,000 after purchasing an additional 98,958 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,856,000 after purchasing an additional 98,859 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.33.

Landstar System Price Performance

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $173.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,615. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $178.14. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.