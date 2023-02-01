Bridge City Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. King Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of CHRS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.38. 107,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,095. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.23 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 422.10% and a negative net margin of 116.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

