Bridge City Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2,390.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,917,000 after purchasing an additional 142,591 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Lakeland Financial stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.72. 17,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $85.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 36.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

