Bridge City Capital LLC Boosts Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores accounts for about 1.7% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,707,000 after buying an additional 61,866 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 639,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,170,000 after purchasing an additional 566,192 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after purchasing an additional 184,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,872 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY traded down $5.35 on Wednesday, hitting $230.56. 112,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,578. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.