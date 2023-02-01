Bridge City Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,958,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,231 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $337,462.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $337,462.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $216,083.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,713 shares in the company, valued at $31,864,765.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,510 shares of company stock worth $2,610,973 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

ACLS traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.11. 238,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,881. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $115.15.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

