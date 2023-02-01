Bridge City Capital LLC Buys 785 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Addus HomeCare makes up about 1.2% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Addus HomeCare worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,554,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 62.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 101,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.09. 16,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.70 and a 200 day moving average of $99.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.89.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.21 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $399,860.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,293.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $3,524,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

